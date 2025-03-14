Porter is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Pacers due to a left ankle sprain.
Despite dealing with a sprained left ankle, Porter isn't expected to miss Saturday's contest. If Porter is ultimately upgraded to available, he will likely continue to operate as Milwaukee's backup point guard to Damian Lillard (groin).
