Porter had 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 8-8 FT), four rebounds, 10 assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 115-98 victory over the Kings.

Porter earned his fifth double-double, and it was his third time hitting the milestone over the past five games. Porter has turned back the clock after an uninspiring 2024-25 campaign and is averaging 18.6 points, 7.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals over 17 games played.