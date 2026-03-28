Bucks head coach Doc Rivers told reporters Saturday that he would "be surprised" if Porter (knee) plays again this season, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter -- who was already ruled out for Saturday's game against the Spurs -- has missed nine of the Bucks' last 12 games due to a lingering right knee injury, and it appears the issue is severe enough for the veteran guard to sit for the rest of the 2025-26 regular season. If that is the case, then Porter will end the regular season averaging 17.4 points, 7.4 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 1.2 threes and 2.2 steals over 33.2 minutes per game, with his assists and steals numbers both career highs. Ryan Rollins, AJ Green and Gary Trent will operate in expanded roles in Porter's absence.