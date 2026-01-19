Porter won't start Monday's game against the Hawks.

Since returning to action against Brooklyn on Nov. 29, Porter had started 21 straight games, but he's been replaced by Kyle Kuzma in the first five Monday. Porter is coming off his first scoreless outing of the season, which snapped an eight-game streak of double-digit scoring. During that stretch, Porter averaged 16.1 points, 8.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 37.4 minutes per game.