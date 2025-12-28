Porter recorded eight points (3-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, nine assists and four steals across 39 minutes during Saturday's 112-103 win over the Bulls.

The 25-year-old guard continues to make an impact at the defensive end of the court since returning from a knee injury that cost him over a month of action. Porter has snatched multiple steals in nine of 11 December contests, averaging 20.5 points, 8.0 assists, 5.8 boards, 2.7 steals and 2.3 threes on the month.