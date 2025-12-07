Porter posted 32 points (11-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-112 loss to the Pistons.

Porter caught fire from beyond the arc and knocked down a season-high seven three-pointers. The point guard led all players in points and steals, scoring at least 20 for a fourth consecutive contest, albeit in a losing effort. The 25-year-old also matched the team lead in assists and should continue to handle increased playmaking duties with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined.