Bucks' Kevin Porter: Paces Milwaukee in defeat
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter posted 32 points (11-16 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, four rebounds, four steals and one block across 36 minutes in Saturday's 124-112 loss to the Pistons.
Porter caught fire from beyond the arc and knocked down a season-high seven three-pointers. The point guard led all players in points and steals, scoring at least 20 for a fourth consecutive contest, albeit in a losing effort. The 25-year-old also matched the team lead in assists and should continue to handle increased playmaking duties with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined.
More News
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Stuffs stat sheet in defeat•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Pops for game-high 26 in win•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Available vs. Pistons•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Questionable vs. Pistons•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Big night ends early due to injury•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Scores 13 points in return•