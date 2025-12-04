Porter racked up 26 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo played only three minutes before exiting with a calf strain, forcing other Bucks players to step up. Porter led the charge, with his 26 points topping all scorers on the night and his seven assists being a personal season high. The 25-year-old guard missed over a month with ankle and knee issues, but in three games since returning to action Porter's averaging 23.0 points, 6.0 assists, 3.7 threes, 3.3 boards and 2.0 steals in 30.3 minutes while shooting 55.8 percent from the floor and 57.9 percent (11-for-19) from beyond the arc.