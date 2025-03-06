Porter recorded 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and one ste eal over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 137-107 win over the Mavericks.
The Bucks gave the backups extra time during the decisive win, and Porter delivered the third triple-double of his career in the process. He delivered the other triple-doubles during his three-year tenure with Houston. Porter is making an impact since moving over to Milwaukee after a short stint with the Clippers.
