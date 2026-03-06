This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Ruled out for Saturday
Porter (knee) will not play Saturday against the Jazz.
Porter will be sidelined for the second straight game Saturday. It remains in the air if he will be cleared in time for Sunday's game against the Magic. Ryan Rollins is likely to soak up more usage in Porter's absence.