Porter will miss the remainder of Monday's game against the Wizards due to back spasms, Justin Garcia of Locked On Bucks reports. He registered 30 points (12-15 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and three steals in 31 minutes before exiting.

Porter will miss only the last few minutes of the fourth quarter after being shut down with back spasms in what was otherwise an excellent night for the 25-year-old. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward.