Porter (knee) amassed 13 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 116-99 victory over the Nets.

Porter was limited to 25 minutes in his first game since Opening Night. There was some understandable rust, but overall, Porter notched a solid line and did a good job filling out the stat sheet. Porter could very well remain in a starting role for the Bucks as long as he stays healthy, and once he gets on the same page with Ryan Rollins and Giannis Antetokounmpo, he should see an uptick in his overall numbers in a more consistent way.