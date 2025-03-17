Porter finished Sunday's 121-105 loss to Oklahoma City with 11 points (3-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes.

Porter has been highly productive in limited minutes off the bench for Milwaukee. Over his last eight outings, Porter has produced 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 three-pointers in just 17.8 minutes per contest. He could be very valuable as a streamer down the stretch if the Bucks dial back their starters to keep them fresh for the playoffs.