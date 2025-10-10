Porter amassed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 0-3 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 14 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over Detroit.

Porter got the starting nod once again, an indication that he could be running with the starters come Opening Night. While he was perfect from the floor, he missed all three of his free-throw attempts and offered very little outside of the scoring. While he does appear to be the front-runner for the starting job, holding onto the job is far from a formality. Both Cole Anthony and Ryan Rollins are seemingly worthy contenders and will be doing their utmost to supplant Porter at some point.