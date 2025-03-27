Porter will be in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Ryan Blackburn of MileHighSports.com reports.
Porter will be a starter for the third time during the 2024-25 campaign. The 24-year-old guard is averaging 22.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game, shooting 51.3 percent and 36.4 percent from deep in the first unit this season.
More News
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Produces 18 points in win•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Scores in double figures•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Will play against Pacers•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Likely to play against Indiana•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Goes for 22 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Posts rare triple-double in victory•