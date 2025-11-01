Porter sustained a right knee meniscus injury while going through on-court work Thursday, which will require a minor orthopedic procedure that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks.

Porter's absence may extend beyond this four-week window, so he's a cut candidate in re-draft leagues. Ryan Rollins has been on fire as a starter as of late, so Porter will have some competition for the starting point guard spot once he is eventually able to make it back to the court.