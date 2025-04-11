Porter ended with 20 points (6-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and five steals over 23 minutes during Thursday's 136-111 win over New Orleans.

Porter tallied a game-high mark in steals against the Pelicans, tying the career high that he set in the Bucks' win over Minnesota on Tuesday. The 24-year-old guard also posted at least 20 points for a fourth straight game, marking his seventh such performance on the season. Porter has emerged as one of Milwaukee's top options off the bench due to Damian Lillard (calf) being sidelined -- a trend that will likely continue heading into the playoffs.