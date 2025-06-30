Porter agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract with the Bucks on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Porter declined his $2.5 million player option Saturday, but he'll hang around in Milwaukee after inking a two-year deal Monday. The 24-year-old stepped into a bigger role when Damian Lillard (Achilles) was diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis in late March, and Porter closed out the campaign averaging 14.1 points, 5.1 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 26.7 minutes across his final 17 games (12 regular season, five playoff). With Lillard slated to miss most, if not all, of next season, Porter should be penciled in as Milwaukee's starting point guard.