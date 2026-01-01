Porter recorded 19 points (9-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt), six rebounds and five assists across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 114-113 loss to the Wizards.

It was the first time all season Porter failed to record either a block or a steal. The 25-year-old guard has been productive since returning from a knee injury in late November, and over the last 14 games, he's averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 assists, 5.6 boards, 2.4 steals and 2.1 threes.