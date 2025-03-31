Porter provided 28 points (8-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one steal over 23 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 145-124 loss to the Hawks.

The 24-year-old guard set a new season scoring high in the efficient performance. Porter has taken on a larger role in the Bucks backcourt while Damian Lillard (calf) has been out of action, playing at least 22 minutes in four of the last five games and averaging 13.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.0 boards, 1.2 threes and 0.8 steals in 23.2 minutes a contest over that stretch. Lillard lacks a timeline for his return as he deals with a blood clot, but Porter hasn't yet shown he can provide consistent production, making him a better option as an upside dart throw in large DFS tournaments.