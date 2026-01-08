Porter ended Wednesday's 120-113 loss to Golden State with 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, nine assists and one steal across 40 minutes.

Porter led the team in dimes and scored in double figures in his fifth straight outing. The 2019 first-rounder has been a pretty big surprise in 2025-26 after falling out of the NBA altogether in 2023, averaging 18.4 points, 7.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals in 34.2 minutes per tilt through 18 games this season.