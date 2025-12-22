Porter produced 24 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, nine assists, four steals and one block in 37 minutes of Sunday's 103-100 loss to the Timberwolves.

Porter was a huge bright spot for the Bucks, finishing one rebound shy of what would have been the fifth triple-double of his career. He's certainly thriving with his new team, posting averages of 20.0 points, 7.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 2.7 three-pointers across 10 regular-season appearances.