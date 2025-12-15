Porter accumulated five points (2-13 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-82 loss to the Nets.

Porter had major shooting woes in a game in which the Bucks looked overmatched entirely from start to finish, resulting in his worst stat line of the campaign. Porter should remain as a starter in the backcourt alongside Ryan Rollins, and given that he had scored at least 18 points in each of his previous five appearances, it wouldn't be surprising if he finds a way to bounce back when the Bucks take on the Raptors on Thursday.