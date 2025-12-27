Porter recorded 16 points (4-15 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 33 minutes during Friday's 125-104 loss to Memphis.

Porter had a rough shooting performance, but his solid numbers in peripheral stats salvaged his fantasy output as the Bucks suffered a 19-point loss to the Grizzlies. Porter failed to extend his streak of games with at least 20 points to four, but he posted at least six boards for the fourth time in his last six appearances while dishing out five or more assists each time in that stretch.