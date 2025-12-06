Porter posted 20 points (5-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds and two steals in 37 minutes during Friday's 116-101 loss to the 76ers.

With Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, Porter took on increased playmaking duties and dished out a game- and season-high nine assists. While the 25-year-old point guard didn't deliver his most efficient performance from the field, he was perfect from the charity stripe and logged his third straight game with 20-plus points. In four outings following a 19-game absence due to meniscus and ankle injuries, Porter has averaged 22.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 steals in 32.0 minutes per contest. The Bucks will need him to continue his strong play as they look to stay afloat with Antetokounmpo expected to miss an extended period.