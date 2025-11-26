The Bucks recalled Porter from the team's G League affiliate Wednesday.

With the Bucks in Miami for a game against the Heat on Wednesday night, Porter stuck around in Wisconsin and got some work in with Milwaukee's G League affiliate. The point guard has been recovering from a torn meniscus in his right knee, an injury he sustained while rehabbing from an ankle injury. He's closing in on making his return, and it's possible he joins the Bucks in New York on Friday to face the Knicks. Given the lengthy layoff, Porter could be limited at first, which may include coming off the bench. Ryan Rollins has starred since taking over the starting point guard position.