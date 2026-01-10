Porter chipped in 22 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-10 FT), five rebounds, six assists, one block and four steals in 39 minutes during Friday's 105-101 win over the Lakers.

For the fifth time this season, Porter reached four steals for the Bucks. He continues to lead the team in nine-category fantasy value, posting second-round numbers with 18.6 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.8 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes per contest.