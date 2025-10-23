The team confirmed Thursday that Porter is dealing with a left ankle sprain, and he'll miss Milwaukee's next two games against Toronto and Cleveland.

Porter had already been officially ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Raptors, so this update confirms that he'll miss the Bucks' two-game road trip. This means he could potentially be back for Tuesday's game against the Knicks, but additional updates on his status should come as he nears a return to play.