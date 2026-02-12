Porter finished Wednesday's 116-108 victory over Orlando with 18 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 10 rebounds, 11 assists and two blocks in 39 minutes.

This marked Porter's second triple-double of the season and the fifth of his career. He appeared to tweak his right leg midway through the third quarter, but managed to play through it without heading to the locker room. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if he lands on the injury report ahead of Thursday's matchup with the Thunder. Until then, managers can operate under the assumption that no news is good news.