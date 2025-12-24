Porter supplied 24 points (8-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 38 minutes in Tuesday's 111-94 win over the Pacers.

Porter was productive on both ends of the floor against Indiana, tallying a game-high 24 points. The 25-year-old point guard continues to shoulder a heavy workload with Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) sidelined, and Porter has reached the 20-point threshold in three consecutive contests. Additionally, the USC product dished out a team-high mark in assists and recorded a game-best three steals. He has racked up 12 steals over his last four appearances.