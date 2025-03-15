Porter (ankle) is available for Saturday's game against the Pacers, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Porter is one of several players who were listed as game-time decisions for Saturday's contest, but the floor general will suit up and should see his regular role off the bench. Porter has been operating as the Bucks' backup point guard behind Damian Lillard.
More News
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Likely to play against Indiana•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Goes for 22 points off bench•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Posts rare triple-double in victory•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Another double-digit scoring effort•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Not listed on injury report•
-
Bucks' Kevin Porter: Won't debut Friday•