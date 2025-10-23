Porter has been ruled out for the remainder of Wednesday's game against Washington due to a left ankle sprain, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

Porter rolled his ankle by stepping on Bobby Portis's foot early in the contest, and he's been ruled out for the rest of the way. Porter finishes the game with 10 points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and one steal in nine minutes. Look for Cole Anthony and Ryan Rollins to handle most of the point guard duties for the remainder of the contest. Porter's next chance to play will come Friday at Toronto.