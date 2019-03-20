Bucks' Khris Middleton: 30-point double-double in win

Middleton managed 30 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-101 win over the Lakers.

Middleton amassed more turnovers (six) than assists but delivered an impressive performance nonetheless. He now has five double-doubles through 68 appearances this season, thus matching his career high, which he set while playing all 82 games last season. There's no guarantee that Middleton will record another double-double, even if Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) misses a few more games down the stretch of the regular season. However, even if Antetokounmpo returns right away and doesn't receive much rest across the final 11 games heading into the playoffs, the six-week absence of Malcolm Brogdon (foot) means Middleton and others will be forced to step up going forward.