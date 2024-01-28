Middleton (knee) isn't listed on the Bucks' injury report ahead of Monday's game versus Denver.

Middleton took a seat for the second half of Milwaukee's back-to-back set Saturday versus New Orleans due to right knee injury management, but as expected, he'll return to action versus Denver. The veteran forward has played in 12 of the Bucks' 14 January games thus far, averaging 16.4 points (48 percent shooting), 5.8 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 29.3 minutes per game.