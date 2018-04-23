Bucks' Khris Middleton: Across the board production in Game 4 victory

Middleton had 23 points (8-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes during Sunday's 104-102 victory over the Celtics.

Middleton put up another strong performance Sunday, helping the Bucks to a crucial Game 4 victory. The Bucks almost blew a 20 point lead and will now head back to Boston with the series tied at 2-2. Middleton continues to fill the role of secondary scorer behind Antetokounmpo to perfection and is going to be key to the Bucks attempting to move into the second round.