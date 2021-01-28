Middleton scored 24 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, seven assists and one steal across 35 minutes in a 115-108 win over Toronto on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old found a rhythm after halftime, shooting 3-for-4 from deep to contribute to the sharp-shooter's 13 second-half points. Middleton has scored 20 or more points in four of his last five outings. The guard is averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists with 21.8 points, 6.3 boards and 5.8 assists this season.