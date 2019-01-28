Bucks' Khris Middleton: All-around performance in loss
Middleton finished with 22 points (8-15 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists, four rebounds and a steal over 34 minutes in the Bucks' loss to the Thunder on Sunday.
Middleton had another typical performance, contributing solid numbers in points, assists and rebounds. His 22 points were his most in seven games, and they were sorely needed on a night the Bucks' bench could only muster 15 points.
