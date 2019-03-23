Bucks' Khris Middleton: Another double-double in victory

Middleton finished with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 assists, eight rebounds, and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 116-87 victory over the Heat.

Middleton recorded his third straight double-double Friday, an impressive effort after managing just four double-doubles all season prior to this streak. His line could have been far better here, however, the game was well in control meaning he was able to sit down the stretch. He has stepped up in the absence of Malcolm Brogdon (foot) and Nikola Mirotic (thumb) and should be in for a big finish to the season.