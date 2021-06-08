Middleton had 17 points (7-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt), five rebounds and five turnovers in Monday's Game 2 loss to the Nets.

Coming off of a disastrous Game 1 (6-23 FG), Middleton wasn't much better in Game 2, as he missed his first eight shots before finally settling into somewhat of a rhythm in the third quarter. It goes without saying that Milwaukee will need a lot more from Middleton, who failed to get to the line for the first time since April 15, to climb back into the series. In Round 1 against Miami, Middleton had three 20-point outings on his way to averaging 21.5 points on 49-41-90 shooting over the four-game sweep.