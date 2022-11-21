The Bucks assigned Middleton (wrist) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

With Middleton already ruled out for Monday's tilt with the Trail Blazers, the move likely represents another step in the rehab process as he continues to recover from offseason wrist surgery. It remains to be seen if Middleton will appear in any games for the Herd before making his 2022-23 debut, but he'll have an opportunity to practice with the squad as he continues to work his way back to full health.