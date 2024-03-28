Middleton (ankle) is active against the Pelicans on Thursday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
As has been the trend in recent games, Middleton will suit up and handle his regular workload despite battling an ankle issue. Middleton is averaging 16.8 points, 7.5 assists and 6.3 rebounds in 31.0 minutes per game over his last four appearances.
