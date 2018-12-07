Bucks' Khris Middleton: Available to play Friday

Middleton is available to play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

As expected following his participation in shootaround, Middleton will officially be active and in uniform for Friday's rematch with the Warriors. Middleton missed Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to a personal matter but should be a full go at home Friday night.

More News
Our Latest Stories