Bucks' Khris Middleton: Average game in loss

Middleton recorded 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block during Thursday's 134-123 loss to the visiting Nuggets.

Aside from his 35-point outing on Jan. 22, Middleton has hovered around his season average of 20.0 points per contest during his last 11 games. In addition, the Texas A&M product continues to struggle from three-point range, as his 34.6 three-point shooting percentage has dropped considerably from last season when he shot a 43.3-percent clip. Middleton will continue to find shots from behind the arc, it's just a matter of if he can recapture his efficiency from last season.