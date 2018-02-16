Bucks' Khris Middleton: Average game in loss
Middleton recorded 17 points (7-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block during Thursday's 134-123 loss to the visiting Nuggets.
Aside from his 35-point outing on Jan. 22, Middleton has hovered around his season average of 20.0 points per contest during his last 11 games. In addition, the Texas A&M product continues to struggle from three-point range, as his 34.6 three-point shooting percentage has dropped considerably from last season when he shot a 43.3-percent clip. Middleton will continue to find shots from behind the arc, it's just a matter of if he can recapture his efficiency from last season.
More News
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores game-high 21 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Teases triple-double in Saturday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Struggles with shot in Friday's loss•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Underwhelming production in Friday's win•
-
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Generates team-high scoring total in loss•
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...