Middleton (knee) is not on the injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the Rockets.
Middleton missed Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a knee injury, but it looks like he'll be back in action Friday. Meanwhile, Axel Toupane (oblique) is out for the Bucks while P.J. Tucker (neck) is listed as probable.
