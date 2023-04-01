Middleton (laceration) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game versus the Sixers.
Middleton departed for the locker room early during Thursday's game versus the Celtics after taking an elbow to the face. Fortunately, he's avoided serious damage and should maintain his usual spot in the Bucks' starting lineup.
