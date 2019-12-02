Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back in starting five
Middleton will return to the starting lineup Monday against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.
This will be Middleton's fourth game back from a leg injury, but it'll be his first time back in the lineup after coming off the bench and seeing limited minutes in each of the last three contests. Middleton played only 16 minutes in Saturday's laughably one-sided win over Charlotte, though he still managed 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...