Bucks' Khris Middleton: Back in starting five

Middleton will return to the starting lineup Monday against the Knicks, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

This will be Middleton's fourth game back from a leg injury, but it'll be his first time back in the lineup after coming off the bench and seeing limited minutes in each of the last three contests. Middleton played only 16 minutes in Saturday's laughably one-sided win over Charlotte, though he still managed 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-2 3PT, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, and a steal.