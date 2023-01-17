The Bucks assigned Middleton (knee) to the G League's Wisconsin Herd on Tuesday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

This transaction can safely rule the three-time All-Star out for Milwaukee's home contest against Toronto on Tuesday night. Middleton, who hasn't played since Dec. 15 due to right knee irritation, will presumably get extended practice time in with the Herd on Tuesday, as the Bucks have probably been taking things easy given they are in the midst of playing five games in seven days. It's unclear exactly when Middleton will return to game action, but Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Jan. 10 that the veteran playmaker was "on the cusp of a return." After Tuesday's contest, the Bucks don't play again until Saturday, when they travel to Cleveland, so Middleton will have a few days of uninterrupted rehab before attempting to suit up again.