Middleton recorded 18 points (6-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 120-100 Game 3 victory over the Suns.

Despite there being plenty of garbage time, Middleton still saw 41 minutes. However, he's failed to crack 20 points for two straight games. On the bright side, he's been getting his teammates involved, racking up 14 assists with just four turnovers over the past two contests. Since the Eastern Conference Finals, he's averaging 22.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.4 steals in 40.0 minutes.