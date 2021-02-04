Middleton totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 26 minutes in Wednesday's victory over the Pacers.

Like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Middleton also sat out the fourth quarter with the Bucks up big. Middleton has now taken less than 10 shots in three straight games while failing to score at least 20 points now in four straight contests. While Middleton isn't scoring like he normally does, he is still contributing in other areas. In those four games, he is averaging 6.2 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game.