Middleton tallied seven points (3-12 FG, 1-7 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal over 33 minutes in Thursday's 107-100 loss to New Orleans.

Middleton put forth a well-rounded performance Thursday despite dealing with an ongoing ankle injury, struggling shooting from the field but still managing to post a near double-double while handing out a half-dozen assists in defeat. Middleton has hauled in at least eight boards in eight games this season, adding at least five points and five assists in five of those outings. He has now contributed at least five points, five rebounds and five assists in four straight contests.