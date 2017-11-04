Bucks' Khris Middleton: Balanced outing Friday

Middleton accrued 16 points (7-17 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven assists and seven rebounds across 39 minutes during Friday's 105-96 loss to the Pistons.

Though Middleton wasn't very efficient Friday, he continued the great work cleaning the glass and getting his teammates involved. Heading into the game, he was on pace for career highs in both rebounds (5.8) and assists (4.6) per game -- totals that Friday's production added to.